Young philanthropist leads global effort to provide school supplies for Gambia

Tayo, who was born in Edinburgh, has already made strides in his project. In his first video, posted yesterday, he proudly showcases some of the supplies he has already purchased, including LED writing boards, pencils, rubbers, and a range of Montessori learning equipment. But his mission doesn’t stop there—he’s asking for support from people around the world, especially those on social media, to help him buy even more supplies, particularly additional writing boards and pencils.

“This is a really important project for me,” Tayo says. “I want to help the children in Gambia have the same chances to learn as I do.”

Tayo also shared that he is inspired by all the great inventors and writers who have come from Edinburgh, which has fuelled his passion for making a difference.

The young philanthropist has pledged to keep everyone updated on his progress with new videos and blog posts every Friday. His videos will track the items he’s purchasing and share his journey, encouraging others to get involved. Tayo’s efforts don’t stop with just school supplies. He’s also raising awareness for a separate project aimed at funding education for orphans in Gambia.

In addition to his charitable efforts, Tayo is set to release his own book, “Learn with Tayo: African Heroes and Legends,” which will be available next month. The book highlights inspirational figures from Africa and aims to teach children about the continent’s rich history and influential leaders.

Tayo’s project has already gained traction, but he hopes that people from across the globe will rally behind him to make an even greater impact. “Every bit of help can make a big difference,” he says.