Foundation launches local initiatives to combat climate change

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

Aim Forward Foundation has embarked on a community cleanup and tree planting event at Erinjang Bridge in Manjai. The event aims to make a positive impact by fostering environmental conservation and beautifying the area. Established on July 29, 2023, by Ebrima Colley in partnership with students from Sheikh Mass Kah Senior Secondary School, the foundation envisages addressing issues facing the environment.

Sanna Jammeh, the vice president of the foundation, highlighted the need for careful selection of suitable tree species before planting. He said the foundation has encountered a number of challenges in tree species selection, environmental impact assessment, and monitoring tree growth, particularly due to limited financial resources.

- Advertisement -

“Climate change has profoundly transformed our lives, particularly through the devastating effects of deforestation. The removal of trees has left many homes vulnerable, stripping them of crucial windbreakers that shield roofs during severe storms. Without the protection of these natural guardians, heavy winds can wreak havoc, leading to significant damage,” he said.

Jammeh said the foundation is committed to tackling tree loss by promoting responsible practices, including replacing cut trees and planting trees to protect roofs and beautify the environment.

“We are looking forward to monitoring tree growth and establishing valuable partnerships with KMC. This will ensure financial sustainability and drive meaningful progress in our tree planting initiatives,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Lamin Jammeh, a resident of Kotu, highlighted the positive impact of the foundation’s collaboration with youth councillor Kemo Bojang and local organisations under Mayor Talib Bensouda.