Gambia launches phase 4 of social registry data collection

By Fatou Bojang

The Gambia Bureau of Statistics has officially launched the social registry phase 4 data collection project.

Held at the Paradise Suites hotel, the launch marks a significant step towards creating a comprehensive social registry that consolidates information on current and future potential beneficiaries of social programs.

The registry, managed by the National Social Protection Secretariat, is undergoing a transition to become the National Social Protection Agency following the passage of the National Social Protection Act in July 2024.

The initiative is rooted in the National Social Protection Policy approved by the Gambia government in February 2016, which aims to establish a fair social protection system, supported by an implementation plan that outlines various activities across four key areas.

Nyakasi Sanyang, the statistician general of the Gambia Bureau of Statistics, highlighted the importance of collecting key information about beneficiaries.

He assured that the process would maintain data integrity with necessary precautions in place and that the National Social Protection Secretariat would verify the collected information.

Sanyang added that with the support of the World Bank and international partners, the Gambia aims to create an innovative nationwide social protection registry in Sub-Saharan Africa, which will help eliminate errors and ensure that assistance is directed to those who need it most.

Serign Falu Njie, the chairman of the national statistics council, said that covering Banjul and Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) would enable significant progress, a milestone that is rare among African nations.

He also emphasised that social protection is a vital component of the government’s national development agenda, aligning with international goals like the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly the principle of leaving no one behind.

“In 2025, the government would play a leading role in coordinating and providing financial support for the implementation of these social protection programs,” he said.