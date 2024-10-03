ChildFund and partners donate D1M worth of books to schools

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker & Aminata Kuyateh

ChildFund-The Gambia, in partnership with the Ding Ding Yiriwa Federation, recently made a significant contribution to education by donating D1 million worth of books to local schools.

This initiative aims to enhance learning resources for students. The donation included 52,520 exercise books to school children in Kombo North and Kombo South. This effort is part of ChildFund’s ongoing commitment to improve educational quality and accessibility for children in The Gambia, ensuring they have the necessary tools for academic success.

Alieu Mendy, the manager of Ding Ding Yiriwa Federation, a local organisation deeply embedded in community development and child welfare, expressed gratitude for the continued partnership with ChildFund.

He said the significance of the initiative cannot be overemphasised.

“Our children are the future, and providing them with the right tools for learning is key to securing their future. This donation is part of our ongoing mission to support vulnerable children and their families,” he said.

He urged parents and the government to support children as much as possible to attain their full educational aspirations.

“The beneficiaries of this donation are students across several Lower and Upper Basic schools in the Kombo North and South districts. Many of these children hail from low-income households where school supplies are often considered a luxury,” he stated.

Nfamara Dabo, the program and sponsorship director of ChildFund, said the education package was prepared by the federation.

“We all know that the government has done so much for children when it comes to access to education because schools have been built all over the country, but despite this significant achievement, challenges to ensure every child has access to quality education remain. That’s why ChildFund is working tirelessly together with its partners to complement the efforts of the government,” he added.