COACH TO UNVEIL SQUAD TOMORROW

As the Scorpions prepare to take on Madagascar in a double-header Afcon qualifier, to be played in Morrocco, Coach Jonathan McKinstry will face the media tomorrow Thursday to unveil his latest squad for the two matches.

The first match, an away fixture for the Gambia will see the Scorpions take on Madagascar to be played on Friday 11 October in Morocco because like Gambia, Madagascar too has no approved stadiums for official international matches.

Then on Tuesday 14 October, the Gambia will host the Islanders again in Morocco. These are Match Days 3 and 4 in the Afcon 2025 qualifiers.

The Gambia is third in the group ahead of only Madagascar with 1 point each while Tunisia enjoys a hundred percent record with maximum six points from two outings. Comoro Islands is at second place with 2 points.