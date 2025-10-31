Kurang-Bensouda case proceeds in high court

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The high court in Banjul has commenced hearing into the D144 million defamation lawsuit filed by Amie Bensouda, the former lead counsel for the Janneh Commission, against Alhaji Mamadi Kurang, the commission’s former executive secretary.

The case, presided over by Justice Coker, has garnered significant attention due to the high-profile nature of the parties involved and the substantial amount of damages claimed.

According to the lawsuit, Bensouda alleges that Kurang has made false and damaging statements against her on social media and in media interviews since his removal from the commission in 2018. These statements, she claimed, challenged her professional integrity and character, particularly regarding her conduct during the commission’s work and the handling of former president Jammeh’s seized assets.

During the recent hearing, Counsel C Gaye, representing Bensouda, informed the court that the plaintiff had filed two statements of claim but had yet to receive any statement from the defence.

AJ Njie, counsel for the defence, indicated that they would file their statement of defence by Monday and also intended to file an objection dealing with the jurisdiction of the court.

Counsel Gaye stated that they would wait until they received the objection and advised themselves accordingly.

The case has been adjourned to 17th November.