IEC responds to suspected diversion of public funds

By Arret Jatta

The report by the National Audit Office (NAO) was the subject of significant concern during an approval meeting between the National Assembly Finance and Public Accounts Committee (FPAC) and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

The audit report presented by FPAC Chairman Alagie S Darboe, highlighted “suspected diversion of public funds for personnel use,” focusing on the practice of transferring funds to IEC returning officers’ private bank accounts for election expenses.

The audit found that some returning officers did not return the full amount of funds transferred to their accounts, leaving a total D1,800,614 unaccounted for.

The audit team raised concerns about these remaining funds, suggesting they may have been retained in personal accounts.

The report recommended that the IEC provide a detailed explanation for these discrepancies, provide evidence to the audit team for confirmation, and ensure designated accounts are used for such activities.

In response, the IEC management stated that the remaining balances represented funds that had not yet been retired to the IEC.

“These are the remaining bank balances of the returning officers before their retirement to the IEC,” the management response stated.

However, the NAO expressed dissatisfaction with this response, noting the issue indicated a possible wrongdoing and also recommended legal action to recover the funds.

An IEC official contended that the balances in question were private funds, not IEC funds, and that all IEC monies had been properly accounted for and returned with receipts. The official stated.

The official further stated that they have receipts and supporting documents to prove the funds were appropriately dispensed.

IEC Chairman Joseph Colley also stated that just because there are remaining balances in the people’s accounts do not mean the monies belong to the IEC.