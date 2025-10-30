LIVERPOOL RUMOURED TO BE EYEING MINTEH AGAIN

- Advertisement -

Liverpool is rumoured to be yet again interested in Yankuba Minteh, Brighton’s 21-year-old attacker from The Gambia, who was also linked with the club since a year ago, before those rumours were dismissed.

A player who played for Slot on loan at Feyenoord, it’s also easy to see why the player would be linked. According to a report from FootAfrica, Liverpool are prepared to pay over £100 million in order to get the deal done.

“Now… this figure, I don’t quite believe Liverpool are ready to shell out that much after the summer they’ve had. It makes sense to a certain degree though. With Luis Diaz’s departure, the frontline has missed his ball carrying abilities, as well as his intensity and effort in the press. Those are attributes Minteh has in spades, and he could eventually slot in on the right-wing (and across all of the frontline) if or when Mo Salah leaves.

I honestly don’t know what to make of reports from local sources like these most of the time. It’s harder to dismiss them,” a commentator said msn.com