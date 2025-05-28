KURANG DEMANDS D200M COMPENSATION FROM AMIE BENSOUDA For alleged defamation

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

With just a day left on an ultimatum given by Amie Bensouda for him to apologise or face a D144M suit for defamation, Alhajie Mamadi Kurang has responded with a demand for a D200M compensation among other demands, for what his lawyers said are distress, grief and reputational damage caused by the publication of Bensouda’s letter.

Last week, Bensouda who was the lead counsel of the Janneh Commission of Inquiry into former president Jammeh’s assets, alleged in a widely circulated cease and desist letter that Mr Kurang, who served as executive secretary at the commission, had been making false claims against her in relations to her work at the commission.

Lawyers acting on her behalf said Kurang’s claims have the potentials of damaging her good reputation and therefore demanded a public apology and a retraction of the claims from all his social media postings within seven days or face a D144M suit.

Yesterday, Mr Kurang responded in similar fashion. His lawyers said Madame Bensouda’s letter, published through many medium, has portrayed him as a liar; a fraudster, an opportunist and an uncultured and unreasonable person.

“In the light of these, our client is demanding a public apology, a retraction of the claims and a compensatory damages amounting to D200M as well as an immediate cessation of further defamatory publication against him,” Kurang’s lawyers said in a letter to Amie Bensouda.