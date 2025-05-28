Elections and political parties

- Advertisement -

As the 2026 election draws closer, announcements of political parties have become the order of the day. Every now and then one reads of the formation of a new political party. It seems that this time around as well there will be scores of would be candidates running for the seat in Number One Marina Parade.

On the surface, it may seem that this is as a result of the widening of the political space and therefore commendable. However, on closer scrutiny one realises that this is just a manifestation of the frustrations of the people concerning the status quo.

This frustration is not only directed at the ruling party, but the opposition parties as well. Many observers have decried the fact that although most politicians preach democracy and term limits, but when their own actions are viewed there seems to be a variance.

Considering the size and small population of The Gambia, one wonders if it makes sense to have that many presidential candidates. How many people wish to run for that office? Does it make sense to have a huge number of candidates when the whole country’s population is so small compared to other countries?

The truth is that one can serve one’s country without being president. Every sphere of society needs people who have the love of the country at heart and who are willing to sacrifice everything for the benefit of the people. It is necessary to understand that service to nation can be done from anywhere and from any occupation.

The people who are forming political parties should first look at the existing ones and see which one satisfies their ideas and join them. Or, if there are one or two things with which they are dissatisfied, then they can join and then work towards reforming the party from within.

Or better still, if the people are really desirous of bringing about change, then the opposition parties could come together to form a coalition and present a united front. They will then stand a better chance of success rather than having a huge number of candidates. This, in the end, just goes to give an edge to the incumbent.