Law enforcement officers trained on human rights

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in partnership with the British High Commission, on Tuesday, 25th February, trained law enforcement officers from various sectors on human rights, international humanitarian law, and handling of sexual and gender-based violence cases.

Emmanuel D Joof, the chairperson of the NHRC, said the training is organised in response to the findings and recommendations of the TRRC and the Government White Paper.

- Advertisement -

He noted that the TRRC findings highlighted serious gaps in the knowledge and appreciation of gender equality, human rights principles, and the rule of law within the country’s security sector.

“The testimonies and evidence presented during the TRRC hearings underscored the need for urgent reforms in our security services.”

Joof added that human rights violations, including SGBV, undermine public trust and create an environment of fear and instability.

- Advertisement -

“This is why this training is not just necessary but crucial in ensuring that the security sector reforms envisioned under the TRRC recommendations are realised,” he said.

The British High Commissioner Martin Norman stated that gender-based violence transcends borders, affecting women and girls in every part of the world, including The Gambia.

He added that the lessons of the past are a clear manifestation of why the training of law enforcement officers is important.

High Commissioner Norman added that survivors of sexual and gender-based violence have spoken with courage and that the authorities must listen and act to ensure such violations never happen again.

“The laws we uphold today will help shape a future where justice is not an aspiration but a reality. Law enforcement officers and the justice sector actors play a critical role in this effort,” he said.

In a statement read on his behalf, the National Security Adviser, Abubakarr Suleiman Jeng, said testimonies and findings of the TRRC exposed existing gaps in knowledge and appreciation of gender equality, human rights principles, and values within all the security institutions. Mr Jeng said there is a need to enhance knowledge and instill gender perspectives and a culture of human rights and respect for the rule of law within the various security apparatus to generate trust from the people they serve.