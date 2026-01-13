Lessons from the recent by-elections

- Advertisement -

The recent by-elections have offered more than a verdict at the ballot box; they have provided important lessons for political actors, institutions, and citizens alike. Beyond the numbers and celebratory rhetoric, these contests serve as a mirror reflecting the health of our democratic culture.

First, the by-elections reaffirmed the centrality of the electorate. Voters demonstrated that loyalty is no longer guaranteed by party labels alone. Candidates who engaged communities, listened to local concerns, and presented practical solutions were rewarded, while complacency was quietly punished.

This underscores a growing political maturity in which performance and credibility increasingly outweigh slogans and patronage.

- Advertisement -

Second, the conduct of the polls highlighted the importance of strong institutions. Where electoral bodies acted with transparency and professionalism, public confidence was strengthened.

Peaceful voting and acceptance of results, even in defeat, reminded the nation that democracy thrives not merely on winning elections but on respecting the process. Any lapses, however minor, equally point to the need for continuous reform, vigilance, and civic education.

Third, the by-elections exposed internal weaknesses within political parties. Poor coordination, imposition of candidates, and unresolved internal disputes proved costly. Parties are reminded that internal democracy is not a luxury but a necessity; unity, consultation, and grassroots structures remain decisive factors in electoral success.

- Advertisement -

Finally, the elections emphasised the power of participation. Turnout levels, whether high or low, send a clear message about public trust and political engagement. Citizens are learning that by-elections matter, not as rehearsals, but as real opportunities to shape governance and hold leaders accountable between general elections.

In sum, the recent by-elections teach a simple but profound lesson: democracy is a continuous conversation between leaders and the people. Those who listen, learn, and adapt will endure; those who ignore these signals do so at their own peril.