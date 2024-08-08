Letter to Baba Ousainu Darboe

- Advertisement -

Dear Baba Darboe,

It is with great concern that I write this short letter to you and I hope my small personality will not undermine the relevance of my message but instead will be listened to with a very concentrated mind.

First and foremost, I am a no UDP member but I will argue with my last facet of strength anyone who tries to discredit you for your role towards the political development of the Gambia and our emancipation leading to the new-found freedom among others. You spent many decades fighting for best practices that will ensure that Gambian children get the best of their country. You have fought and fought in times when only few could dare to fight. No matter what, these efforts CAN NEVER go unnoticed. At least no man with conscience will not notice them.

Notwithstanding, I want to believe that your hard-earned integrity and personality gotten through genuine services for the growth of The Gambia, is something dear to you and your love ones surpassing the open admiration of many other Gambians. Additionally, I believe strongly that on no account will you allow any thing that could threatened your nourished public image. I’m sure many other Gambians hold the same view.

However, following your recent calls on President Adama to return state-owned land which is arbitrarily, immorally, and illegally allocated to him, Gambians have seen returned allegations from President Barrow that your wife and daughter have also been allocated lands. This has raised more questions than answers because is confusing and hard to accept that man could fight a cause which He as in family; is equally culpable.

With due respect father, the saying that your daughter is a Gambian and so deserves land like any other Gambian is not the problem but what Gambians are concerned with is whether such lands are gotten in the ways every other Gambians get theirs. State lands belong to the state and no positional influence should seek some sort of patronage for anyone regardless of status or character.

I therefore urge you to encourage the return of our state lands if these allegations are true. These lands cannot be compared to your personality and your efforts for this country and you must not allow Gambians to start asking more questions before it’s returned. What belongs to Gambia is for Gambians with due respect.

Finally, I thank you abundantly and I apologize for any inconvenience but Gambia deserves better and what is wrong will forever be wrong. Return our land now!!!

For the Gambia ever true.

Yours truly,

Sulayman Lecturer Darboe