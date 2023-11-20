Letter to parliamentarians

- Advertisement -

By Dr Muhammed Lamin Touray

Dear esteemed parliamentarians,

In addressing you today, it is with a deep sense of collective responsibility that I convey the aspirations, expectations, and hopes of the citizens you represent. As the chosen stewards of our legislative system, you bear a tremendous responsibility to enact policies and laws that uplift the nation, safeguard the rights of its people, and foster an environment of progress and prosperity.

The significance of your role cannot be overstated. You are not merely occupants of seats within the hallowed halls of Parliament; you are entrusted representatives chosen by the people, the custodians of their dreams, and the architects of their collective future. The power vested in you is a reflection of the trust bestowed upon you by the very individuals who had the conviction that you, as their representatives, would be the catalysts of positive change.

It is imperative, in the gravitas of your duties, to consistently reflect upon the purpose for which you were sent to that esteemed house. Your constituents, the lifeblood of our democracy, expect more than mere occupancy of seats. They anticipate informed decisions, strategic legislations, and policies that transcend individual interests and contribute to the greater good of our beloved nation.

The essence of public service lies in selflessness and a steadfast commitment to the welfare of the people. The hopes pinned on you by those who cast their votes were not for personal enrichment but for the advancement of the nation as a whole. It is crucial to constantly remind yourselves of this noble responsibility and the duty to fulfill the expectations of the citizens who believed in your capacity to make a real and positive difference.

Enacting laws that resonate with the needs and aspirations of the entire Gambian family is not a mere suggestion; it is an imperative. These laws should be the manifestation of your dedication to justice, equity, and the well-being of every citizen. They should serve as beacons of progress, guiding the nation toward a future characterized by inclusivity, economic growth, and social harmony.

In conclusion, I implore you to be mindful of the immense trust placed in your hands. The decisions you make reverberate through the fabric of our society, influencing the lives of every citizen. Strive to be architects of a legacy that transcends political cycles – a legacy built on a foundation of service, integrity, and a relentless pursuit of the common good.

May your deliberations and actions be guided by wisdom, empathy, and a deep understanding of the collective aspirations of the Gambian people.