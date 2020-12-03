20 C
City of Banjul
Friday, December 4, 2020
type here...
OpinionsLetters

Letters: When MPs put their selfish interests first!

15
Letter2Editor
- Advertisement -

Dear editor,

I am utterly disillusioned, disappointed and disheartened by Gambia’s National Assembly where the lawmakers have allocated themselves loans amounting to 54 million dalasis to develop their properties while the average Gambian continues to strive and toil to make ends meet.

- Advertisement -

It’s clear that politics in our country is a venture to enrich oneself at the expense of the hugely impoverished nation where the bulk majority lives under the poverty line.

My respect for Hon. Halifa Sallah is immeasurable. He diligently tabled a motion to reject the proposal reminding his colleagues about the need to put the country first, but his plea fell on deaf ears and the motion was eventually rejected. The instituition that should serve as a watchdog to keep the Executive in check is itself drowned in corruption!

People, like myself, have previously pinned high hopes on the current National Assembly, as the country transitioned from autocracy to democracy but those dreams have been crushed by our greedy, selfish so-called lawmakers. The current Parliament might even be worse than those that existed under Jammeh and were slammed for being rubber-stamp parliaments.

When are we going to have compassionate politicians in our country, who put the country first?

Honestly, Gambia needs a new breed of selfless, honest and trustworthy politicians to move the country forward, otherwise, we are doomed!

 

Basidia M Drammeh

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGTHI losing chefs in rural Gambia despite high pay
Next articleEco-camps could offer escape from social media banter – Hamat
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letters: GGC cannot compete

    Dear editor, The beginning of the groundnut trade season is again upon us and as was last year, GGC is at a disadvantage which is...
Read more
Letters

Letters: The political hustle is real

Dear editor, Political hustling is real. A time-tested and proven way to get to the summit of political relevance and its concomitant benefits of wealth...
Read more
Letters

On the mysterious skin disease in Senegal: Are Gambian fisherfolk safe?

The mysterious skin infection linked so far to only fishermen in Senegal has triggered anxiety among Gambians and questions for Gambian health authorities. Even in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

barrow 1

BARROW NOT COPYING JAMMEH – Seedy Njie

By Omar Bah   A former spokesperson of APRC and now strong supporter of President Barrow, has described as baffling claims that the president is copying...
yankuba 1

Supreme Court to hear Yankuba’s immunity case tomorrow

aprc

APRC diaspora bankrolls preparations for 2021

Mansa Sumareh

Court asks state to speed process in diplomatic passport case

car

2 more cars stolen as vehicle theft surges

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions