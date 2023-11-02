LGSC: ‘No council resolution bears finality over appointment or dismissal’

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Ministry of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs wishes to inform the general public that the Local Government Service Commission is currently in receipt of a resolution from the Basse Area Council via a missive dated 16th October 2023.The resolution states that the Basse Area Council does not want to continue working with the Acting Chief Executive Officer and the Director of Finance who were recently redeployed to serve in the two portfolios following the interdiction of their substantive holders. The Acting CEO and Director of Finance were accused of financial malpractice.

The Commission is also in receipt of another resolution from the Brikama Area Council vide a missive dated 17th October 2023 recommending the suspension of the Director of Finance and 13 other staff for alleged financial and administrative malpractices. The Brikama Area Council later withdrew their position on the suspension of 7 Trade Licenses Collectors out of the list of 14 after verifying that the allegations levied against them were unfounded.

- Advertisement -

Be it noted that the Local Government Service Commission has since held several emergency sessions with both parties from Basse and Brikama Area Councils and are currently reviewing their submissions to enable it take informed and impartial decisions in accordance with service regulations.

It is also worth emphasising that pursuant to section 37 of the Local Government Act 2002 as amended, Councils through their Establishment and Appointment Committees shall ‘recommend to the Local Government Service Commission the appointment, dismissal, conditions of service and discipline of officers and other employees of its council and any matters connected therewith. ‘

No council resolution bears finality over the appointment, dismissal or discipline of any staff of a Council. It is the primary and statutory duty of the Local Government Service Commission to take such measures against staff of the Local Government Service with the exception of staff on grades 1 to 3 which are delegated to Chief Executive Officers by the Commission.

- Advertisement -

Given the ongoing Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the conduct of all councils, the Local Government Service Commission has resolved and will only preside over matters outside the gazetted mandate of the Commission of Inquiry which spans from May 2018 to January 2023 to avoid duplicity of efforts.

The public and in particular Councils are therefore requested to exercise patience and allow the Local Government Service Commission exercise due diligence in addressing the matters at hand.