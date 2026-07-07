LinkUp festival cements unity, culture

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By Aminata Kuyateh

LinkUp Marketing Agency (LMA) reinforced its pledge to promote Gambian culture and national unity on Saturday, as the National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC) confirmed it contributed about D100,000 to support LMA’s inaugural cultural festival.

The announcement came during a certificate‑presentation ceremony recognising sponsors and partners whose backing made the festival possible. Organisers thanked contributors, saying their support was instrumental to the event’s success and presenting certificates as a formal gesture of appreciation.

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LMA’s Aminata Jaiteh said the agency’s mandate extends beyond marketing to actively preserving and projecting Gambian culture. She emphasised that sustaining such initiatives requires strong partnerships and credited the NCAC as a key collaborator in delivering the festival’s first cultural tour.

Lamin Jawara reported that the two‑day event, held on 16–17 January 2026 at the OIC Conference Centre in Bijilo, drew cultural groups, leading artists, food vendors, government officials and members of the public. He said the festival met its objectives: promoting Gambian culture, facilitating cultural exchange, supporting local artists and businesses, showcasing traditional cuisine, and raising awareness about cultural preservation.

Jawara urged that culture remain a unifying force across tribes, particularly during an election year. He noted participation from nine cultural groups alongside prominent Gambian performers and said many attendees called for the festival to become an annual fixture on the national cultural calendar.

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NCAC Director Sana Jarju framed the ceremony as aligned with the centre’s mandate to develop and promote Gambian arts and culture. He confirmed NCAC’s technical support and a cash contribution of approximately D100,000 to the inaugural festival, and commended organisers for overcoming logistical challenges.

Jarju warned that changing lifestyles and globalisation are eroding Gambian cultural heritage, and argued that festivals remain one of the most effective tools to preserve intangible traditions. He also highlighted NCAC collaboration with the Gambia Tourism Board to train organisers and develop a national festival calendar, noting that cultural festivals not only safeguard heritage but also stimulate domestic tourism, support local businesses and enhance The Gambia’s cultural appeal.