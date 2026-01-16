Longest serving driver retires with honours at Gambian embassy in Washington

- Advertisement -

Ambassador Momodou Lamin Bah recently presided over a ceremony at the Embassy of The Gambia in Washington to honour its longest serving driver Queen Fadera, who joined the Embassy in 1987.

Fadera served eleven ambassadors during his 38 year tenure.

Ambassador Bah acknowledged his exemplary service and offered prayers for his continued wellbeing and long life, assuring him that the Embassy would always remain his home.

- Advertisement -

The ambassador also presented Fadera with a certificate and token of appreciation in recognition of his unwavering dedication, professionalism, and loyalty to the embassy and to the Government of The Gambia.

Embassy staff also conveyed their heartfelt appreciation, extending best wishes for his continued success, good health, and fulfillment in his future endeavours. Mr Fadera’s legacy of service, they noted, will remain a lasting source of pride within the embassy.