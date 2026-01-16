UNFPA regional director due here Monday

- Advertisement -

Dr Sennen Hounton, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Regional Director for West and Central Africa, will undertake a five-day official visit to The Gambia from Monday 19 to 23 January. The visit comes as UNFPA’s partnership with the Government of The Gambia continues to deliver tangible results in strengthening health systems, building frontline capacity, and expanding access to quality sexual and reproductive health services, particularly for women, adolescents and underserved communities, a statement from the UNFPA Banjul Office said. It said the visit reaffirm UNFPA’s commitment to supporting national efforts to improve maternal health, expand access to family planning, and strengthen protection and services for women and girls.

The UNFPA is also a key partner in strengthening the national response to gender-based violence and harmful practices.

Dr Hounton’s visit will provide an opportunity to engage national leadership, visit UNFPA-supported services, and reaffirm the organization’s long-term partnership with The Gambia in advancing maternal health, reproductive rights, gender equality, and the well-being of women and girls.