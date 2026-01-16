State files new murder charges against Sana Manjang

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The High Court in Banjul yesterday arraigned former Jungler Sana Manjang on new murder charges- the killing of Kajali Jammeh and Samba Wurry.

This is a change from the initial charges he faced at the Kanifing Magistrate Court on December 3rd, where he was accused of murdering Dayda Hydara, Haruna Jammeh and Ndongo Mboob.

During yesterday’s proceedings, Deputy DPP ER Dougan, P Gomez, F Drammeh, M Jammeh, and A Badjie represented the State, while Counsel SK Jobe and F Jammeh appeared for the accused.

Justice Sidi K. Jobarteh informed the court that the matter was for plea taking, and the clerk was ordered to read the bill of indictment to the accused. The charges were read to Sana Manjang, alleging that he murdered Kajali Jammeh (alias “Le Cock”) by cutting his neck with a knife with malice aforethought, and Samba Wurry by stabbing him in the chest with a knife.

However, Counsel SK Jobe objected to the bill of indictment, arguing that the Criminal Code, under which the charges were brought, had been repealed by Section 344 of the Criminal Offences Act 2025. He argued that the repealed law could not ground the present prosecution, rendering the charges incompetent.

State Counsel ER Dougan countered that the alleged crimes were committed in 2006, and it was right for the State to charge the accused under the Criminal Code. She argued that the new Criminal Procedure Act could not take effect immediately and urged the court to disregard the defence counsel’s application.

The presiding judge Justice SK Jobarteh ruled that the repeal of the Criminal Code did not invalidate prosecution for offences committed prior to the commencement of the Criminal Offences Act 2025. She cited Section 2(1)(c) of the Act, which saves acts committed before the commencement of the Act, and protects accused persons from retrospective prosecution.

“Acts committed before the commencement of the Criminal Offences Act 2025 are saved. They remain governed by the repealed or previous law and not the new Act,” she said.

The court dismissed the preliminary objection, and Counsel SK Jobe sought an adjournment to advise his client. Justice Jobarteh stood down the court for 20 minutes to allow Counsel Jobe to consult with Sana Manjang.

When the court resumed, Sana Manjang pleaded not guilty to the two counts.

State Counsel EK Dougan applied for an adjournment to enable them to call their first witness, and the case was adjourned to February 9th, 2026.