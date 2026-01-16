Man charged with reckless driving causing death

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Gassama

One Ebrima Gomez was yesterday arraigned before Magistrate Kebba Baldeh of Brusubi charged with reckless and dangerous driving causing the death of one Seedy Gaye of Sanchaba last Friday.

According to the particulars of offence, Gomez on or about 9 January 2026 at Kerr Sering , drove a Ford car in a rash and negligent manner causing the death of Gaye, a 30 year old resident of Sanchaba. The accused is also charged with driving without a driver’s licence contrary to the motor traffic Act.

Prosecutors also alleged that Gomez on the same day and jurisdiction drove a vehicle registration number BJL 3857 X without insurance contrary to the third party Insurance Act.

The case was brought by police prosecutors Sub-Inspector Y Njie and ASP Trawally. It was mentioned and transferred to the High Court in Banjul since the Magistrates Court lacked jurisdiction to try the charges pressed against the accused person. The suspect was remanded at Mile II prisons.