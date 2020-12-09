Lost Africa

The cultures are contaminated
Taboos are mutilated
Totems disregarded and neglected
Proverbs forgotten
Africanism is defeated
The roots are uprooted
Traditions incorporated
and handicapped
The identity is lost
Or rather thrown away
For alien thoughts and ways
Marks of modesty washed off
Nyaa longo ning
koulongo tounengtaa
Discipline evaporated
Alphal foteyla kangolaa
The initiations and
circumcisions are minced
The “gansing denkilolu”
lost their meanings
The lessons under
big trees are extinct
And children have gone
astray with foreign instincts
The circles around grandmother
at night are scattered
The “Kuyango” of grandfather
is now a sofa in the parlour
The “laybon lupeh” have been
exchanged for the TV shows
The riddles are no more unfolded
Because åson of the black
woman sees himself a white man