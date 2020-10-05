22 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
type here...
News

Majanko claims threatened by UDP supporters

288
mjanko
- Advertisement -

By Mafugi Ceesay

Nominated National Assembly member, Majanko Samusa has claimed that he was confronted by several UDP supporters at Manjai where he regular visits a former business partner.

- Advertisement -

The premises he said is over 100m across the road from the UDP bureau where he said the men came from.

Samusa said UDP supporters did not insult him or physically attacked him but they harassed him and wanted him to leave the premises, which is not even near their political bureau, causing unnecessary commotion in the area. Samusa said it took another man from UDP supporters, one Mass Faye who persuaded the would-be attackers to leave him alone.

Asked why he did not report the matter to the police, Samusa said that would amount to playing into the hands of the villains. “That is the kind of attention they want and I will not give them that,” he said.

A senior UDP official contacted on the matter said Mr Samusa should have reported the matter to the police if he feels he was offended or attacked by some members who claimed to be UDP, just like Ousainu Darboe did when he was insulted by a woman in an audio.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePresident Barrow lays foundation for new Basse market
Next articleDrop in revenue delays KMC’s street naming project
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

UNIDENTIFIED ECOMIG SOLDIER ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTED RAPE

By Omar Bah An unidentified soldier serving with the West African troops posted at Mankamang Kunda has been accused of attempting to rape a 16-year-old...
Read more
News

Barrow urged to reintroduce constitutional bill

By Omar Bah The United Gambia Association and at least five other CSOs have written to President Adama Barrow urging him to reintroduce the Constitutional...
Read more
News

Travellers to Touba ‘Magaal’ could face quarantine unless…

By Omar Bah The government has urged those planning to travel to Senegal for the Maagal to be cautious as Senegal continues to battle coronavirus. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

ecomig spokeman

UNIDENTIFIED ECOMIG SOLDIER ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTED RAPE

By Omar Bah An unidentified soldier serving with the West African troops posted at Mankamang Kunda has been accused of attempting to rape a 16-year-old...
siaka drammeh

Barrow urged to reintroduce constitutional bill

ebrima

Travellers to Touba ‘Magaal’ could face quarantine unless…

barrow 2

Barrow unveils D100M Basse market project

Untitled

APRC ‘supporters’ join UDP

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions