MAJOR SOWE CLAIMS HE WAS ‘UNLAWFULLY’ RETIRED FOR BEING CLOSE TO JAMMEH

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A former senior army officer, Major Alieu Sowe, one-time manager of former president Jammeh’s Kanilai Farm, has alleged that he was ‘unlawfully retired because he was assumed to be close to the former dictator.

In a recent appearance in the National Assembly, Defence Minister Sering Modou Njie, claimed that the removal of several senior military officers in 2017, including Major Alieu Sowe, was executed under the authority of the Commander-in-Chief, President Adama Barrow, as permitted by the GAF Act.

- Advertisement -

“The officers were paid their full benefits upon removal,” the minister had said.

Reacting to the minister’s claims in a Standard exclusive, Major Sowe, who was enlisted in the army in 1995, said: “I was targeted because I was perceived to be close to former president Jammeh, but I did not request to be posted close to him. It happened in my line of duty as a soldier or officer, and I can’t refuse a post that the army deems fit. I was only carrying an order to serve my country regardless of who was the president at the time”.

Major Sowe accused the minister of misleading the Assembly when he claimed that the officers were lawfully discharged under presidential authority and had received full benefits.

- Advertisement -

“That is not true,” he added, arguing that the army owed him six months’ salary amounting to D50,000 and the reason for “my retirement was not stated to me. I even asked the military police officer who handed me the letter whether I committed any crime but he said no.”

Retired at 42, Major Sowe said his discharge was unlawful and politically motivated, citing violations of due process and military regulations.

He emphasised that no investigation or formal procedures were conducted before his dismissal, which he believes contradicts the provisions of the GAF Act and the Constitution.

“I believe someone who served his country with professionalism and a clean track record should be treated well. But even if that is not the case and the Commander-in-chief sees me as a threat to his security, he can retire me but all benefits due to me should be paid,” he said.

He alleged that the GAF finance director, Major Jah, had written to PMO on several occasions to facilitate the payment of his six months’ arrears, but it is still not paid.

Sowe alleged that he was informed by a staff of PMO that President Adama Barrow asked them not to pay him.

He said the president should remember that loyalty is not written on anyone’s face.

“He should consider lots of things in making decisions because we are all Gambians, and we have families to take care of,” he said.

The former army officer continued: “I feel very bad because I served this country to the best of my ability, especially during the political impasse. I also protected the institution I was heading to and I handed over all the materials and valuable items under my position. So, I saw my ‘unlawful’ retirement as a stab in the back.”

Major Sowe added that the president’s decision to forcefully retire soldiers who have not committed any crime “is a matter of concern.”

He said he would use legal means to ensure his six-month salary is paid.