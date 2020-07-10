26 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, July 11, 2020
type here...
News

Man, 50, drowns at Jahally

199
Capture
- Advertisement -

By Saidou Baldeh

Mot Boye, a 50-year-old native of Njoben village in Central River Region on Wednesday drowned at the Jahally Parcharr river, family sources told The Standard.
A source close to Mot, Abdou Aminata Boye, said the victim drowned when he went to harvest on his family rice farm.

- Advertisement -

“It was after we finished working that he told us he was going to swim at the river just opposite our rice field. But after some minutes we heard him screaming and crying for help – unfortunately we couldn’t help him because none of us was able to swim – this was how he got drowned,” he said.

He said Mot was pious and God fearing. “The family will never forget him – he was very hardworking and loved his family with passion”.
The deceased left behind two wives and 11 children some of whom are going to school at Njoben Lower Basic School.

Lolley Mbaye, his mother, said she was shocked to learn of her son’s death.
“I will never forget Mot Boye – he was the breadwinner of the family. He would wake up every morning to go to Jahally Pacharr to farm to feed the family,” she added.
The deceased’s brother Ebou Boye said: “I cannot still believe my brother is gone. We were the only two males from our mother’s side and three sisters who are all married now”.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNSC meets Sports Associations, assess Covid-19 pandemic effect
Next articleUDP calls for diaspora enfranchisement law before 2021 election
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

HALIFA SEEKS ANSWERS OVER EMERGENCY DECLARATION …Bar association says president’s action ‘dangerous’

By Omar Bah The National Assembly member for Serekunda yesterday asked for parliament to summon vice president Dr Isatou Touray to answer questions over President...
Read more
News

PPP condemns tribal hate speech

By Omar Bah The leader of the former ruling People's Progressive Party has condemned the increase in hate ethnic remarks in the country. “If we allow...
Read more
News

APP condemns ‘flimsy’ charges against activist Madi

By Alagie Manneh The opposition All Peoples Party (APP) has joined the widespread condemnation of the charges against pro-democracy and human rights activist, Madi Jobarteh. Jobarteh...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

scorpion

WOMEN FOOTBALL CLUBS REJECT SUB-COMMITTEE’S PROPOSAL FOR COVID-19 FUNDS

The Women Football Association executive committee was yesterday invited by the women football sub-committee of the GFF which presented them its proposal for the...
IMG 2360

People are crying!

Essay

Goating chickens

halifa

HALIFA SEEKS ANSWERS OVER EMERGENCY DECLARATION …Bar association says president’s action ‘dangerous’

PAPA NJIE 1

PPP condemns tribal hate speech

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions