Man at the centre of Russian crude oil scandal fails to appear in court

By Bruce Asemota

One Clement Nana Adu Korenteng, a director and shareholder of Creed Energy Limited, failed to appear yesterday at the high court in Banjul in the civil suit between the company and Access Bank.

Mr Clement Nana Adu Korenteng is a central figure implicated in the National Assembly investigations into the Russian oil sold in The Gambia.

Mr Clement was requested to appear before the high court in Banjul presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh on Wednesday, to adopt his statement as his evidence-in-chief to enable him to be cross-examined by CE Mene and Pauline Bakurin, the legal counsel for the bank.

Creed Energy is claiming D5 million from Access Bank as general damages for breach of contract.

When the case was called, the lawyers were present but Mr Clement was nowhere to be seen and the matter was stood down. When all attempts to reach him failed, the trial judge adjourned the matter to 9th July.