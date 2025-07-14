Man dies after smoking Kush

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Police in Old Yundum are investigating a case of an apparent death from smoking Kush, a highly lethal drug that has been wreaking havoc on the youth population in many West African states.

The incident happened on Saturday and according to Police PRO Modou Musa Sisawo, it is reported that the victim, Ousman Jallow allegedly smoked a substance known as Kush and collapsed.

“He was taken to Kanifing General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead,” ASP Sisawo said.

The police described drug abuse as a public health risk and urged the public to volunteer information about drugs to the nearest police station.