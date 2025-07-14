‘Gambia lacks an inspiring youth political leader to form a third force’  

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Outspoken politician and business tycoon Pa Njie Girigara has said Gambian youths desire a political force different from the two main parties, opposition UDP and ruling NPP, but they lack a dynamic and inspiring leadership that would galvanise them to constitute a third political force.

Speaking on the context of the recent rejection of the draft constitution, on The Brunch Saturday, Mr Njie blamed the lack of a new constitution on the UDP and NPP. “Neither of these two parties want a new constitution because they both took turns to project their interest above the national interest to kill the two drafts. It is a display of egos by both parties and sadly millions of tax payers’ money went into the drain,” he said.

Asked if the country’s solution could be found in the formation of a third political force, that could be more progressive than the big two, Njie said that is the crave of the Gambian youths.

”It is very clear that the youths are looking for such an opportunity. But unlike Senegal, the Gambian youths lack an inspiring dynamic leader that can inspire and lead them to a mass movement. Just look around. You cannot find such a youth. So they have no choice but to support one of the ‘two main parties.” Mr Njie opined.

Asked if Essa Faal and his Sobeyaa Movement are a potential for such a movement, Njie opined: ‘Without any intention to malice, or offend, I think Mr Faal had made a premature dive into politics and that miscalculation in 2021 may have harmed an otherwise future credible force. I wish he had waited until now to emerge when his fame and respect from the TRRC would have translated to credible trust and confidence. Like in everything else, a political ambition must have a gestation period.”

Outlook for 2026

Mr Njie said it is almost certain that the big contestants in the 2026 election would again be Adama Barrow and Ousainu Darbioe because both parties cannot afford to change flag bearer without dividing their parties. “Both have internal threats of division should their leaders quit. Unlike PDOIS, most Gambian parties are not formed on ideologies so when the leader or head goes, the back will scatter. So both Barrow and Darboe are trapped to stay to save the unity of their parties,” Njie said.