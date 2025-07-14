BARROW WARNS AGAINST ATTEMPTS TO STOP HIS THIRD TERM BID

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow has issued a stern warning against any attempts to derail his bid for a third term in office.

Facing mounting criticisms from opposition leaders and civil society, Barrow and his camp has remained defiant, insisting that his candidacy for the 2026 presidential election is both legal and justified under the current Constitution, which lacks explicit term limits. However, civil society organisations, including the Edward Francis Small Centre for Research and Justice, have urged Mr Barrow to respect the spirit of democracy and step down after his ten-year tenure, warning that prolonged rule could undermine institutions and fuel instability.

But addressing a group of people from Upper Niumi and Jakadou at State House on Saturday, President Barrow said he is aware of some individuals who recently joined the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) making noise about trying to stop him from going for a third term.

“This is why when some of these young people are beating their chests making unnecessary noise I get very angry. Sometimes I even struggle to sleep at night because of anger. These are the same people who left this country when things were tough. They were scared of coming to the country. Some of them have not contributed a single dalasi to the change,” the president complained.

He argued that some of them were even in their beds sleeping, and even if you introduce yourself to them as a UDP supporter they will be scared of coming close to you.

“But now, the same people are now in the UDP making noise that President Barrow will not run for a third term, and that if I want to run this and that would happen. I swear to God I will do something to you that would be very bad,” he warned.

Opposition

President Barrow also urged Gambians to reject all forms of inducement from the opposition.

“If they come with their D1000 to try to talk you out of supporting Barrow, reject it because they just make empty promises. They have nothing to offer. They cannot bring you the development that my government is giving you and will continue to give you,” he added.

He also bragged about fulfilling his promises made during political campaigns.

“I am not a politician. I am real. I don’t make empty promises. I deliver results. Whatever I have promised so far I have delivered and the Gambian people can attest to that because the unprecedented development my government brought across the country is a clear example of that.”

President Barrow also informed his visitors that he has now managed to form a formidable team (Team Barrow) that would help him accomplish all his developments.

“I now have a team that understood me very well and is committed to helping me accomplish all my development plans.”