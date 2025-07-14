The scourge of drugs in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

Very often, one reads reports of shipments of drugs heading into the country being intercepted by security agents. Sometimes, these end up in court and at other times, it just goes quiet. The Gambia, once known for its peaceful society and strong communal values, is increasingly under threat from a quiet yet deadly menace – drug abuse.

In recent years, drug seizures have surged, and public concern has grown louder. Cannabis, once considered the main drug on Gambian streets, has now been joined by harder and more dangerous substances such as cocaine, ecstasy, synthetic drugs, and the like.

At the heart of this crisis lies a combination of poverty, unemployment, peer pressure, and weak enforcement. Our young people, facing limited opportunities for advancement, are often lured into drug use or trafficking by the false promise of escape or income. Some even become middlemen for foreign drug traffickers who see The Gambia’s porous borders and weak regulatory structures as a gateway to the West African coast.

This situation demands urgent and coordinated action. The Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) must be strengthened with resources, training, and independence to combat the growing drug trade. Current laws must be reviewed – not only to punish traffickers and kingpins, but also to offer support and rehabilitation for addicts, many of whom are victims more than criminals.

Communities must rise to the occasion. Parents, religious leaders, teachers, and youth organisations all have a role to play in creating awareness, supporting at-risk youth, and rebuilding the moral fabric that once kept many away from drugs.

Education campaigns should be intensified in schools and on social media, highlighting the dangers of drug abuse and offering positive alternatives.

The government must go beyond rhetoric and launch a national drug prevention and rehabilitation strategy. The truth is that without a comprehensive approach that includes health, education, law enforcement, and community support, this problem will only worsen.

The country must choose to protect its youth, defend its communities, and restore hope. The fight against drugs is not just about law enforcement – it is about securing the soul of the nation.