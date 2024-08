- Advertisement -

Magistrate Peter Che of Basse has recently convicted and sentenced one Alhagie Bubacarr Gaye to serve seven years imprisonment after finding him guilty of withdrawing monies from people’s wave accounts.

According to the particulars of the offence, the convict intentionally with fraudulent intent obtained monies from several wave user numbers totaling D55, 913, during the month of May in Basse, using his own phone, a Samsung A32.

He is serving time at Jangjangbureh prisons.