Caf meets Gambian schools which won Pan African tourney

The Gambia Football Federation on Wednesday received the Caf project consultant for infrastructure Mr Ted Pambu at Football House.

The Caf official is currently on a working visit to the Gambia to make follow ups on the presentation of prize monies for the two schools that won the Caf Pan- African football tournaments in New Yundum and ScanAid.

The prizes are in the form of football materials and infrastructure projects to the aforesaid schools.

Amongst the infrastructures identified by the schools include water supply facilities, dressing rooms, IT labs, school buses, and football equipment, which have been already provided by Caf.

Wednesday’s meeting availed Mr Ted Pambu to meet with the representatives of both Scan Aid and New Yundum Upper Basic Schools at Football House.

The Caf project consultant and the school representatives discussed the level of the said projects at the schools. This was followed by visits to the schools to assess the level of projects with the contractors.

Wednesday’s meeting was attended by Kemo Ceesay, Finance Director as well as the Communications Director Mr. Baboucarr Camara, the Principals of Scan Aid and New Yundum Upper Basic Schools and their committee members.