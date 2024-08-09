SJAG ELECTIVE CONGRESS SLATED FOR AUGUST 31

- Advertisement -

Press release

The elective congress of the Sports Journalists’ Association of The Gambia (SJAG) will take place on Saturday August 31 at NaNA Hall, starting 10am.

During the congress, sports journalists will elect a new executive that will steer the affairs of the association for the next four years.

Criteria

Persons desiring to be elected or elect people must be registered and paid-up members of SJAG, so members are urged to regularize their status before hand.

The positions to be contested are: President, 1st Vice President, 2nd Vice President, Secretary General, Assistant Secretary General, Treasurer, Assistant Treasurer, and 4 Co-opted members.