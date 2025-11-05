Man handed 2 years suspended sentence for obtaining money by false pretence

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Gassama

The Brusubi magistrate court handed a 2 years suspended sentence to one Mustapha Keita after he was accused of obtaining D285,000 from one Ebou kujabi with the pretext that he was going to sell him a vehicle knowing it was false.

Keita was also ordered to pay a fine of D225,000 to the complainant and another D15,000 to the police for initiating the prosecution.

Narrating the facts of the case, police prosecutor Inspector Lamin Jaiteh, stated that the matter occurred in April 2025 when the accused promised to sell a vehicle to the complainant for D285,000.

He said the complainant has since handed over the amount to the accused since August 2025 but he could not secure the vehicle. Kujabi then reported the matter to the police where the accused confessed to the crime and was charged. He said the accused pleaded guilty and accepted to refund the money but he was only able to pay D60,000.

The accused pleaded guilty before the court and begged for mercy. He explained that he is a family head and that his father is currently sick and admitted at the hospital. Magistrate Baldeh in his ruling said since the accused is a first time offender and had not wasted the courts time, he will fine him in addition to 2 years suspended sentence.