BRUFUT TAKES WEST COAST SUPER CUP After sweet revenge on Foni

In a landmark achievement Brufut on Sunday won the prestigious Super Cup of the West coast regional zonal championship.

The boys from the breezy Sanementereng coastal town beat a combined Foni side 2-1 at the Box Bar stadium in Brikama.

The victory, a revenge on Foni’s title victory in a replay of the championship final, also sent a strong message that Brufut is ready to take its place among the football power houses in the region.

The hero of the day was Omar Jarju (Bocande) whose second goal for Brufut not only sealed the game but earned him Man of the Match prize.

Coach Ebrima Gaye and his charges were escorted in a huge convoy back home to hero’s welcome as fans cheered and celebrate the first major trophy of the town in recent times.

The West Coast regional championship is currently the biggest and most popular community football competition in the country attracting hundreds of players and tens of thousands of fans across the region.