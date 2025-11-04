Gambia agrees friendly match with Kuwait

- Advertisement -

Fresh from a grueling World Cup qualifiers, The Gambia national team, The Scorpions, will play a friendly match against Kuwait in the next Fifa window later this month.

Sources close to the Gambia Football Federation said the match is planned for November 18 in Cairo, Eqypt, with most of the logistics, (travel and lodging) to be taken care of by the Gulf state.

“The GFF has notified the ministry and requested support in player bonuses and camping allowance,” our source said.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Coach Jonathan McKinstry is due in Banjul on Friday to work on the preparations for the friendly.