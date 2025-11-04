Dr Jagne appointed chairperson of GNOC anti-doping committee

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) has appointed Dr Omar Jagne, Managing Director of Africmed International Hospital, as the chairperson of its Anti-Doping and Sports Medicine Committee.

Dr Jagne and members of the committee were inaugurated on October 29 at the GNOC conference room.

Dr Jagne’s appointment is a testament to his exceptional leadership, dedication, and professionalism in the medical industry.

The GNOC Executive Director, Muhamed K Janneh, praised Dr Jagne’s participatory role in driving the medical sector, highlighting his integrity, professionalism, and ability to achieve results.

The Anti-Doping and Sports Medicine Committee plays a crucial role in safeguarding athlete health, ensuring adherence to international anti-doping regulations, and promoting clean and ethical sports. The committee’s key responsibilities include:

The committee ensures compliance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code and international standards on anti-doping, collaborating with the National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) and international bodies to facilitate in-competition and out-of-competition testing, and educating athletes and officials on anti-doping rules, rights, and responsibilities.

It also coordinates the provision of medical services for national teams during training and competitions, promoting preventive health measures, injury management, and access to sports medicine, and developing and maintaining athlete health records in compliance with data protection standards.

The committee will also be responsible for advising the GNOC Executive Bureau on medical and anti-doping matters affecting elite and grassroots sports, and supporting the development and implementation of national policies related to athlete health and integrity in sport.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Jagne hailed the GNOC for the trust bestowed on him and promised to prioritise the development and training of personnel in sports medicine and anti-doping. He also emphasised the need for education and awareness on the harmful use of doping substances, fair play, and ethical behavior in sports.

Dr Jagne will also represent The Gambia at the Regional Anti-Doping Organisation Board, which comprises 13 countries in the region. This appointment is a testament to his expertise and leadership in the field of sports medicine and anti-doping.