MAN JAILED 10 YEARS FOR SHARING WOMAN’S NUDE PHOTOS ONLINE

A man has been sentenced to ten years for sharing intimate pictures of a woman in an online forum.

Abubcarr Jarra, a Malian, resident in Dampha Kunda, Upper River Region, was charged with two counts of stealing a mobile phone and committing online sexual abuse.

According to police prosecutor, last December, Jarra stole a Samsung mobile phone valued at D9,500 belonging to Awa Sumareh from one Jalika Sankareh.

After gaining access to the photo files in the phone, without Awa’s consent he shared her intimate photos to several WhatsApp forums and with Awa’s husband who lives in Europe.

The prosecutors argued that Jarra did this to “humiliate and cause distress” to Awa.

Yesterday, Magistrate Peter Che of the Basse court found Jarra guilty on both counts and sentenced him three years for stealing and seven years for the online sexual abuse.

Both sentences are to run consecutively.