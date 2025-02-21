AGIB signs MoU with GRA for revenue collection 

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Arab-Gambia Islamic Bank (AGIB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) on Thursday, 20th February at the GRA headquarters in Banjul.

The MoU seeks to enhance revenue collection and support economic growth.

GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe said the “significant milestone is a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to efficiency and service delivery”.

He noted that revenue collection is the backbone of any economy and the collaboration will ensure that government and state institutions have the necessary resources to provide essential services, invest in infrastructure, and drive sustainable development.

“By partnering with your bank today, we have not only strengthened our collection mechanisms, but also improved convenience, transparency, and accountability in the process. We are with the conviction that this partnership would improve accessibility for our esteemed taxpayers through the availability of multiple banking channels, including online banking, making the processes more efficient and inclusive,” he stated.

Additionally, he stated that through the MoU, they aim to provide tailored banking services to taxpayers.

“We are confident that this partnership will create opportunities, foster economic progress and a positive impact on the communities we serve, because we are here because of the taxpayers,” he said.

Isatou Jawara, Managing Director of AGIB, also noted that the partnership marks “an exciting milestone” in enhancing The Gambia’s tax collection process and supporting economic growth.

She added that through the collaboration, AGIB will provide “secure and efficient” digital payment solutions that simplify tax payments for businesses and individuals.

“Together with the GRA, we aim to improve transparency, efficiency, and accessibility, contributing to the nation’s revenue generation and sustainable development,” she highlighted.

GRA Deputy Commissioner General Essa Jallow remarked that commercial banks are important stakeholders and partners as far as the business of revenue mobilisation is concerned.

“We hope that this is going to be a win-win for all, as it is also going to grow your business from your side, in terms of taxpayers using your services for the purposes of meeting their compliance obligations with the GRA,” he added.