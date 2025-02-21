Foñi NAM disassociates himself from Badjie’s bid for presidency 

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

National Assembly Member for Foñi Kansala, Almamy Gibba, has distanced himself from the decision by his fellow Foñi parliamentarian Bakary K Badjie’s to seek the presidency in next year’s election.

Both Gibba and Badjie belong to the ‘No-To-Alliance’ breakaway faction of the APRC supported by former president Yahya Jammeh.

- Advertisement -

Speaking after Badjie’s 18th February declaration, Gibba explained that Badjie had not engaged them about his intention and had he done so, they would have told him to back down.

“We, as his compatriots, only heard Bakary K Badjie’s declaration through other NAMs while at the independence day celebration in Banjul, only to see videos of his press conference trending in the social media. If he had consulted us, we would have advised him to do otherwise,” he added.

Gibba reminded that Badjie won the 2022 parliamentary election by aligning himself with the No-To-Alliance movement and campaigning using Yahya Jammeh’s name. Consequently, Badjie’s actions, Gibba criticised, tantamount to a “betrayal”.

- Advertisement -

He explained that Badjie called him the night after his declaration and informed him of his decision and underlined that he would not rescind it.

Gibba said Badjie upended the process by not consulting his constituents and party executives before his public declaration.

Yahya Jammeh last month announced the dismissal of his movement’s leader and said he has appropriated control.