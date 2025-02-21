QCell launches annual Ramadan QNdogou distribution

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The annual QNdogou, an initiative launched 17 years ago by QCell to provide sugar and food to Muslim communities across the country during Ramadan, is here again.

On Thursday, QGroup CEO, Mohammed Jah, led a ceremony at QCity attended by Muslim leaders, imams and beneficiaries where thousands of bags of sugar and rice were distributed to 300 locations, including mosques, madrassas, prisons, Qur’anic memorisation centres, among others.

The items will be transported to the beneficiaries in time for the start of the holy month.

Addressing the gathering led in prayers by Banjul Imam Ratib Cherno Mass Kah, and witnessed by the Supreme Islamic Council president Sheikh Essa Darboe among others, CEO Jah spoke of his delight once again for the opportunity to execute an inspiration from from his late father, Imam Mass Jah, under the guidance of his uncle, Dr Omar Jah.

“Over the years, this initiative has been a testament to the spirit of giving, unity, and compassion that the holy Ramadan represents,’’ Jah said.

He revealed that apart from the Ndogou Initiative, QCell also stages Qur’anic memorisation and call to prayer (adhan) competitions in the Ramadan.

“As we prepare to enter this sacred time of the holy month of Ramadan, we reflect on the countless lives that have been touched by this initiative and the immeasurable positive changes we have witness in communities nationwide,” Mr Jah said.

He added: “At QCell, we believe our role extends beyond business – our responsibility lies in supporting and strengthening the communities we serve especially during this blessed month of Ramadan and in this way, we continue to strengthen the ‘Sunu Buss’ slogan we strongly believe in.”

The QGroup CEO said the ceremony was also designed to encourage other businesses to follow suit and play active roles in supporting communities during Ramadan.

Mr Jah extended his gratitude to all customers of QCell for their support in making their vision a reality. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Jah called out to QCell customers.

Earlier, the head of Sales Department, Lamin Yaffa, said the spirit of QNdogou is not a charity, but to provide for the community what rightfully belongs to them. “And so in the coming days, we will send out teams to humbly and respectfully distribute the food to locations across the country. To all beneficiaries we humbly say, take this as your rightful property,” Yaffa said.

The president of the Supreme Islamic Council Imam Sheikh Essa Darboe paid tribute to Mr Jah, his parents and staff of QGroup for the annual gesture and urged Muslims all over the country to pray for greater success for QGroup and in particular, QCell. He said the various initiatives undertaken by QGroup always strengthen the hands of those working in the propagation of Islam.

The event was chaired by Imam Ousman Jah, head of religious affairs at QGroup.