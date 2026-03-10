Man pleads guilty to attempting to smuggle kush into prison

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Amadou Tijan Sowe, the driver who was arrested last week for trying to smuggle kush and other drugs into Mile 2 prison has pleaded guilty to the possession of illicit substances.

The 22-year-old Abuko resident was charge with a single count of possession of prohibited drugs and arraigned before Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally of the Banjul court.

Anti-narcotics prosecutor ASP MA Mendy told the court that on 27th February Sowe was found in possession of 5.746g of the deadly kush at the state central prison on the outskirts of the capital while visiting an inmate.

When the charge was read to him, Sowe who was unrepresented, pleaded guilty.

The prosecutor then sought an adjournment to enable him time to furnish the court with evidentiary materials.

In response, Magistrate Krubally stated: “I shall order that the accused be remanded at Mile 2 Central Prison up to the next returned date. The Mile 2 authorities are accordingly ordered to accommodate the accused thereto in a safe and protective environment up to the next adjournment date for narration of brief facts.”