Bakau Islamic Dev’t Foundation expands Ramadan food aid to 85 families 

By Kebba Touray

The Bakau Islamic Development Foundation (BIDF) has once again extended its generosity during the holy month of Ramadan, distributing essential food items to needy families in Bakau. This year, a total of 85 families benefited from the initiative — a notable increase from 60 families last year. Each household received a package consisting of a 10kg bag of sugar, two 25kg bags of rice, and three 5-litre containers of cooking oil, amounting to a total cost of over D150,000.

Speaking at the ceremony, BIDF President Ba-Nuha Touray welcomed attendees and outlined the foundation’s objectives, which include supporting the underprivileged during Ramadan, educating women on burial preparations, and assisting mosques and imams. He further suggested that an annual Qur’an competition among Bakau’s various daaras could be added to the foundation’s activities. Touray expressed the foundation’s gratitude to all contributors, particularly the Bakau Development Committee, for their generous support.

Imam Sidi Joof also addressed the gathering, thanking participants and urging community members to join the foundation. He acknowledged the significant contributions of individuals such as Jainaba Mama Kanteh Jatta, Sosseh Colley Daira, and Bakau natives resident abroad, whose support has been instrumental in sustaining the initiative.

Similarly, Wasulung Kunda Imam Ebrima Sidibeh praised BIDF’s efforts, noting that their work mirrors the charitable activities often carried out by foreign Arab organisations. He encouraged continued support for the foundation and concluded with prayers for its success and for all attendees.