GAMBIA, BRITAIN SIGN WRESTLING COOPERATION

- Advertisement -

The wrestling associations of The Gambia and Britain over the weekend signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in London, marking the beginning of a new partnership aimed at strengthening technical cooperation, cultural exchange, and youth development in the sport.

The event was held in London where the Gambian wrestling president Matarr Saine is currently on a visit.

Mr Saine and Craig Anthony from the British Wrestling Association signed the MoU, watched by Fatou Bensouda the Gambian high commissioner to Britain and Dr Shaherah Jordan, international relations officer for British Wrestling.

- Advertisement -

A statement from the GWA said the agreement paves the way for a partnership between the two associations, reflecting a shared commitment to the development of wrestling as both a competitive sport and a vehicle for cultural exchange, youth empowerment and social cohesion.

“The agreement aims at creating a framework for collaboration that bridges traditional and modern wrestling disciplines and will enable the two organisations to cooperate across several key areas, including technical and coaching exchange, where expertise will be shared on Olympic wrestling styles, traditional Gambian wrestling techniques, and beach wrestling training methodologies,” the statement said.

It added that the partnership will also focus on cultural and fan engagement, enabling both federations to exchange best practices in community participation, event organisation, and the promotion of wrestling at grassroots and international levels.