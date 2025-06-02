MAN UTD ‘WANT TO SIGN’ YANKUBA MINTEH

- Advertisement -

A report by Stretty News states that United are one of ‘several’ Premier League clubs to have laid eyes on young star Minteh, with the club already launching a major revamp of their playing squad, as they aim to hand Amorim the chance to mold the side into his mantra. Alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha, who is set to join United for a fee of £62.5million, the Old Trafford outfit ‘still desire’ another addition who can play in the attacking slots – and alongside reported new target Bryan Mbeumo, sources close to the publication have also claimed that United are keeping tabs on Minteh, who has been excellent for Brighton this season.

The young Gambian scored and registered an assist in Brighton’s resounding win over United at Old Trafford at the start of the calendar year, finishing the campaign with six goals and four assists in his debut Premier League season – and although his contract will run until 2029, it hasn’t stopped United’s interest in the starlet.

Minteh joined Newcastle United two years ago for a fee of around £6million, before he was sent on loan to Feyenoord – and having massively impressed in the Eredivisie, it was thought that he could play a part in the Magpies’ rise to the Champions League. However, having to comply with PSR rules meant that the ‘special’ star was sold to Brighton last summer, where he has developed the south coast.

That could have implications for United, as Newcastle are now also interested in Mbeumo, having been tipped to make a £50million move for the Cameroonian due to their lack of right-wing options – though that move would open the door for United to land Minteh.

