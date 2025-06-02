Athlete Commission elects leaders

- Advertisement -

The Athlete Commission, an affiliate body of the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC), comprising athletes, on Saturday conducted elections at the Olympic House in Bakau.

Delegates drawned from various National Associations elected 5 athletes from 9 contestants to serve a four-year mandate to represent the voice of athletes within the Olympic Movement in The Gambia and to advocate for their interests, both in their sporting pursuits and broader personal and professional development.

The following persons were elected:

Ms Yassin Jaal Mboob – Basketball

Mr Bakary Jarjue – Wrestling

Mr Yankuba Jahateh – Triathlon

Mr Adama Jammeh – Athletics – 16 votes

Mr Sainey Jawo – Volleyball

Meanwhile the president of the GNOC will nominate two more athletes to complete the seven -man commission, which will now sit to elect a chairperson or president, two vice presidents, secretary general and and treasurer.