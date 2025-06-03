GTU, AFDB to evaluate implementation of infrastructure projects

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The membership of the Gambia Transport Union on Friday organised a high-level meeting with a delegation from the African Development Bank (AfDB) at its head office in Banjul.

The purpose of the meeting was to evaluate the implementation and impact of AfDB-supported Infrastructural projects in The Gambia, with particular focus on the construction of the Senegambia Bridge and the Banjul Port Expansion Project. The evaluation centred on how these strategic projects have contributed to improving the livelihoods of Gambians, enhancing national and regional connectivity, and facilitating socio-economic development.

- Advertisement -

During the discussion, both parties critically examined the positive outcomes achieved through these projects, including improved access to markets, reduced travel time, and increased trade flow.

The meeting also served as a platform to identify key challenges that continue to hinder efficient regional trade and transportation, such as: Non-tariff barriers, border delays, and customs inefficiencies, inadequate infrastructure beyond key corridors, lack of harmonised tariffs and security harassment and bribery.

Omar Ceesay, the president of the GTU, said the union emphasised the need for inclusive stakeholder engagement, sustainable infrastructure maintenance, and the strengthening of cross-border cooperation to ensure the long-term success of these investments.

- Advertisement -

“This engagement with the African Development Bank is part of the union’s ongoing efforts to represent the interests of commercial transport workers and to collaborate with development partners in driving sustainable transport solutions in The Gambia and the sub-region,” he said.