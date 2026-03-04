Marabout returns President Faye’s ‘soukarou koor’

- Advertisement -

The newspaper L’AS has reported in its Monday edition that Cheikh Ibrahima Diallo, son of Cheikh Mouhidine Diallo, a renowned marabout from Sagne Bambara in the commune of Sibassor (11km from Kaolack), who passed away in 2020, has returned the “soukarou koor” sent to him by President Bassioru Diomaye Faye.

The gift consisted of food and an envelope of money delivered by a member of the government, the daily newspaper explains. “The recipient explained that he declined the presidential gifts based on a family principle, recalling that his father, until his death, did not accept aid from political figures,” the newspaper reported.

“Cheikh Mouhidine Samba Diallo was a man of God who throughout his life refused any collusion with politicians and successive governments. For him, any rapprochement with politicians is an open door to corruption,” recalled another article published in Seneweb.