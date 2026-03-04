UN Spokesperson announces Macky Sall’s candidacy 

- Advertisement -

The United Nations has indeed received Macky Sall’s candidacy for the position of Secretary-General. The confirmation was made by the spokesperson for the organisation’s General Assembly.

“The president of the General Assembly has received a new nomination for the position of secretary general. It is from Macky Sall, former president of Senegal,” announced La Neice Collins to the press.

She informed the press that the candidacy of the former Senegalese president was proposed by the Republic of Burundi, which submitted its application on Monday morning.

The spokesperson announced that the president of the General Assembly and the president of the Security Council will jointly inform member states and will soon circulate the applications received.

Seneweb