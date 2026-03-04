- Advertisement -

A living legend of professional excellence and nation-building

By Ambassador Abdoulie M Touray

It is both fitting and necessary that we celebrate Alhaji KMA Jallow (Kaba), a distinguished Gambian whose professional achievements and institutional leadership remain benchmarks of excellence in our national history.

At a time when very few Gambians had access to global professional certification, Alhaji Kaba emerged as one of the first Gambians to obtain the coveted ACCA qualification from the United Kingdom, later attaining the prestigious FCCA designation. In the early post-independence era, this was not simply a personal milestone, it was a national achievement. He embodied intellectual discipline, international competence, and a commitment to embedding global standards within Gambian public institutions.

Architect of an integrated agro-industrial model

As the second managing director of the Gambia Produce Marketing Board (GPMB), Alhaji Kaba assumed stewardship during a defining period of the Gambian economy.

At its peak, The Gambia was producing over 150,000 tonnes of groundnuts annually, and GPMB functioned as the very heartbeat of the national economy. Under his leadership, GPMB was not merely a commodity marketing board, it was a vertically integrated value chain enterprise operating with remarkable sophistication.

During his tenure, GPMB:

• Produced edible groundnut oil for domestic consumption and export;

• Manufactured and exported groundnut cake for animal feed;

• Exported cotton through the Cotton Ginnery in Basse;

• Operated the Kuntaur Rice Mill, strengthening domestic rice processing;

• Developed Kaur into a production and processing hub;

• Managed a wholly owned UK subsidiary to market Gambian groundnuts internationally.

This was industrial policy executed with clarity of purpose, combining value addition, export promotion, rural income stabilization, and foreign exchange generation.

Financial innovation and development finance leadership

Alhaji Kaba’s contribution extended beyond agro-processing into macro-financial innovation.

In collaboration with the Central Bank of The Gambia, he helped introduce Groundnut Bills (G-Bills), structured instruments analogous to treasury bills. These instruments:

• Financed seasonal crop purchases;

• Enhanced liquidity within the agricultural sector;

• Supported Government financing needs;

• Contributed to macroeconomic stability.

This demonstrated rare strategic thinking, linking commodity production with structured financial instruments to support national development.

Furthermore, under his leadership, GPMB provided equity seed capital to key public enterprises, including:

• The Gambia Commercial and Development Bank (GCDB);

• The Gambia National Insurance Corporation (GNIC);

This positioned GPMB as more than a marketing board; it functioned as a catalytic development finance institution contributing to the architecture of the Gambian financial system.

Leadership defined by professionalism and integrity

Those who worked with Alhaji Kaba consistently speak of:

• Meticulous financial discipline;

• Institutional loyalty;

• Ethical clarity;

• Strategic foresight;

• Quiet but firm leadership.

He represented a generation of Gambian technocrats who understood that institutions must be stronger than personalities. His management style was not flamboyant, it was methodical, principled, and results-driven.

A living role model for the present and future

Today, as The Gambia discusses economic diversification, agro-industrialisation, value addition, and financial market development, the legacy of Alhaji KMA Jallow remains profoundly relevant.

He demonstrated that:

• Global professional standards can be domesticated successfully;

• Public enterprises can be commercially disciplined and developmentally impactful;

• Financial innovation can emerge from agricultural productivity;

• Integrity and competence are the twin pillars of national transformation.

It is rare to witness, within one lifetime, such alignment between professional excellence and patriotic service.

Celebrating excellence in real time

As a nation, we must celebrate our icons while they are present among us. The story of Alhaji KMA Jallow is not merely historical, it is instructive. His life stands as a case study in how expertise, discipline, and vision can shape institutions that define a country’s economic trajectory.

He remains a towering example for accountants, economists, civil servants, and development practitioners, a quintessential Gambian professional whose contributions continue to inspire.

May he be granted continued good health, strength, and the satisfaction of seeing new generations build upon the foundations he helped to lay.

Respectfully Submitted

Ambassador Abdoulie M Touray is the founder and president of the SaHel Knowledge Campus Think Tank (SKCTT).